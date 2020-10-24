VIDEO: Teen Buys Groceries for Elderly Man Unable to Pay His Bill

A Kentucky teenager is being praised for going the extra mile recently when he learned an elderly customer at the store where he works was in need.

Eighteen-year-old Teo Jordan has only been working as a bagger at the Kroger grocery store in Covington for a few weeks, according to First Coast News.

He is trying to save enough money to buy a car, but when he heard a cashier tell a senior citizen that he did not have enough money to pay his bill, Jordan stepped in to remedy the situation.

“I seen that he didn’t have enough money for all the groceries that he wanted,” the young man said.

The Holmes High School senior is also working to assist his own family with their finances, according to WLWT.

“The cashier told him to put some back so I just thought in my head I would just give him this $35 so he could have all the food that he wants,” he told the outlet.

When his mother, Stephanie Burton, learned about her son’s act of kindness, she said, “I am proud of Teo.”

“I’m overwhelmed with joy. You try to install in your kids right and wrong but you don’t know if they comprehend it, so yeah, I’m proud of him,” she noted, adding, “Yeah, he was listening.”

Stephanie said neighbors need to continue looking out for each other when times are hard.

“He gave him an extra couple meals that he probably didn’t have, you know? We just need to be human again,” she commented.

Jordan did not want a lot of attention for his actions but had a message for those who heard his story.

“Just do something helpful for people. Let them know that God’s there for them and make sure they have a good day,” he said, adding, “Just treat people how you want to be treated, you know? Always help out if somebody needs it.”