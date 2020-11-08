A veteran in San Angelo, Texas, now has a reliable set of wheels thanks to Wells Fargo, the Mitchell Buick-GMC, and the Military Warriors Support Foundation.

During his time in the service, retired U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. George Campbell received several military awards and was also wounded in combat, according to the San Angelo Standard-Times.

To honor his sacrifice, Campbell received a 2020 GMC Terrain during a ceremony at the Mitchell Buick-GMC dealership on Thursday, a gift made possible by the Military Warriors Support Foundation’s Transportation4Heroes program.

“Our founder, (Ret.) Lt. Gen. Leroy Sisco, saw that there was a need to support our families as they transition out of the military and restructure themselves into civilian life in their communities,” said the foundation’s David Dougherty.

In a tweet following the ceremony, the organization shared photos of the veteran and his family with the car:

With this donation, @WellsFargo and @WarriorsSupport, celebrates and honors all the men and women in the U.S. military, who have served and sacrificed for our freedom and safety. Together, we congratulate #AirForce veteran, Staff Sergeant George Campbell on his new vehicle! pic.twitter.com/EJONov2ntl — Military Warriors (@WarriorsSupport) November 5, 2020

Campbell was wounded while supporting combat operations during his deployment to Iraq in June 2005 and later awarded the Purple Heart, Fox West Texas reported.

The medal is “one of the most recognized and respected medals awarded to members of the U.S. armed forces,” according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.