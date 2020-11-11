It Begins: Cuomo Issues Lockdown Orders on Private Homes Just Before Thanksgiving

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo steps from his car as he arrives at NewYork Stock Exchange to ring the opening bell as the trading floor partially reopens, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan
John Carney

Tell the guests that Thanksgiving dinner is canceled.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced orders Wednesday slapping a ten-person cap on gatherings in private residences, including apartments and houses. That means that a lot of family plans for even small Thanksgiving dinners will have to be canceled or risk moving ahead in violation of state law.

Restaurants and bars are also being ordered to close at 10 p.m. Health authorities are convinced that late-night dining and drinking is riskier, perhaps because people can stay longer when drinking and dining places are open later.

Mysteriously, gyms must also close at 10 p.m.

The rules take effect at 10 p.m. Friday.

.

