New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) is “retightening” coronavirus restrictions, limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings as cases spike in the Garden State.

Murphy announced an executive order “retightening” restrictions on gatherings, specifically. The order will limit indoor gatherings to ten individuals and outdoor gatherings to 150 people. While he will allow religious services, political events, celebrations, weddings, and funerals to continue, they will also be limited to 25 percent of a room’s capacity and capped at 150 people maximum.

Previously, indoor groups were limited to 25 people, and groups of 500 were permitted for outdoor events.

“We think those are steps, coupled with some of the other steps we’ve taken, which will hopefully begin to shake these numbers down,” Murphy stated:

Capacity limits for both indoor and outdoor events will go into effect this week, prior to Thanksgiving:

On Sunday, Murphy announced 4,540 new positive cases in the state, bringing the cumulative total to 4,540 new positive cases to 279,274:

Murphy’s announcement follows similar moves by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who is now limiting both indoor and outdoor gatherings at private residences to “no more than 10 people.” He is also requiring restaurants, bars, and gyms to close by 10 p.m.

“The rules are only as good as the enforcement. Local governments are in charge of enforcement. There are only two fundamental truths in this situation: it’s individual discipline and it’s government enforcement. Period. End of sentence,” Cuomo said, asking local governments to “enforce this.”

