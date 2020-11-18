Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said Wednesday he is “symptom-free” and feeling “good” after he announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

“I remain symptom free & in isolation. I continue to feel good Thx for all the messages of encouragement & prayers,” 87-year-old Grassley wrote in a tweet.

Grassley, the Senate president pro tempore and oldest living Republican senator currently serving, stated he is following his “doctors’ orders” and will follow CDC guidelines as he quarantines at his home near Washington, D.C.

Grassley is also the second-oldest current serving U.S. senator, following California Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

In a Tuesday evening tweet, Grassley stated that he “will keep up on my work for the ppl of Iowa from home.”

Grassley also stated that he is looking forward to resuming his normal work schedule once he recovers.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) spoke on the Senate floor Wednesday morning and address Grassley’s diagnosis.

“All of the Senate’s thoughts and prayers are with our distinguished colleague, who reported yesterday evening that he still feels fine. We hope that will remain the case. Certainly, if any member of this body has the good health and stamina to kick the virus to the curb, it’s Sen. Grassley,” McConnell said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also wished Grassley “a speedy and quick recovery.”