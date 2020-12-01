Citizens who get pulled over on December 11 by police in Chesapeake, Virginia, are reportedly in for a pleasant surprise.
The Chesapeake Police Department (CPD) is planning to give away turkeys instead of issuing traffic tickets that day, according to 13 News Now.
However, “This will only depend on the drivers’ attitude and the conditions of the traffic stop,” the report continued:
Police are doing this as an act of kindness and said they’re working with the Chesapeake Jubilee Committee, the Chesapeake Crime Line, Kroger and many other groups that are sponsoring the event. Citizen Rodney Foster is the man who started the act of kindness, by raising money from a large group of sponsors. He was able to get support from the Chesapeake Jubilee and Kroger.
Both groups joined forces to work with the department and the Crime Line, and this is Kroger’s third year to be a sponsor.
“According to officers, any money that is raised will be donated to the Chesapeake Crime Line,” the 13 News Now report said.
Prior to the same event last year, dozens of officers showed up at the Kroger on South Battlefield Boulevard to load their vehicles with turkeys, WAVY reported.
“Some people get a turkey and cry and just ‘Oh my gosh, I sure, appreciate this, my money is kind of short’ and the whole family enjoys the turkey,” Foster said at the time, adding that 110 turkeys were given to unsuspecting drivers.
One woman who was pulled over for an expired inspection sticker could not believe it when Officer Mathews offered her a turkey instead of a ticket.
“Oh my gosh, y’all are going to make me cry,” she told him.
Foster got the idea for the giveaway when he saw the Houston Police Department do it for Thanksgiving a few years ago and said he hoped the gesture showed people that the police have their best interest at heart.
