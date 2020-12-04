Top Polish Bishop Slams European Parliament Resolution on Abortion

The president of the Polish Bishops’ Conference has denounced a recent European Parliament resolution attacking Poland over a Court ruling banning eugenic abortions.

In a strongly worded statement, Archbishop Stanisław Gądecki slammed the “European Parliament resolution of 26 November 2020 on the de facto ban on the right to abortion in Poland,” starting with its very title, which he declared is “misleading.”

In the light of ethics and under international law, there is no such thing as “the right to abortion,” Archbishop Gądecki said. “There can be no right to kill an innocent person in any democratic legal order.”

As Breitbart News reported, in October Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal struck down allowance for abortions on the basis of fetal anomalies, insisting that there can be “no protection of the dignity of an individual without the protection of life.”

In its decision, the court argued that aborting a child because of probable birth defects constituted eugenics, an effort to rid society of the weak and undesirable, notoriously practiced by the Nazis against Jews and disabled persons, and by Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger against blacks and minorities in the United States. Previously, abortions targeting babies with Down syndrome and other anomalies could be legally performed in Poland, a provision the European Parliament is fighting to get back.

Following the Court’s ruling, demonstrators interrupted Catholic Masses around Poland to protest the decision. In Poznan, Warsaw, Wroclaw, Krakow and other cities, protesters stormed into churches while services were taking place, “confronting priests with obscenities” and spray-painting churches with slogans and phone numbers of abortion providers, Associated Press (AP) reported.

In his statement this week, Archbishop Gądecki said that the European Parliament’s call for the protection of life is a “falsification of reality,” because it ignores the most important, third party to the dispute, i.e. unborn children and their inalienable right to life.

The Charter of Fundamental Rights reminds us that “everyone has the right to life,” the archbishop wrote. “The European Union thus recognizes that the inalienable dignity of the human person and respect for the right to life constitute the basic criteria of democracy and the rule of law.”

The right to life “is a fundamental human right; it always has priority over the right to choose, because no person can authoritatively permit the possibility of killing another,” he said.

Gądecki also thanked the pro-life movement and all who “strive to promote and protect the life of the unborn.”

These heroes are “the voice of thousands of babies in their mothers’ wombs whose lives are in danger,” he said. “They are the voice of natural reason, which consistently, against ideological conformism and opportunism, stands up for human life in every phase of its development.”

