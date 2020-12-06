An Idaho Secret Santa gave a total of $10,000 to an elementary school special education teacher in need of cataract surgery to see properly.

Kallie, who works at Tiebreaker Elementary School with students who have emotional disabilities, mentioned to some of her colleagues that she had some trouble seeing, East Idaho News reported.

She developed cataracts in her eyes and needs surgery to have them removed.

She struggled to read the fine print in some of the manuals, relying on magnifying glasses she purchased from the dollar store to get by.

Kallie went to the ophthalmologist to schedule surgery, but she did not have enough money to pay for it, so she decided to put it off.

When she noticed a dark web spreading across her eyes she knew the cataracts were getting worse, but could not do anything about it due to her financial situation.

That is when the Secret Santa, who has been gifting more than $500,000 to people in need all around East Idaho, stepped in to help, with the assistance of Nate Eaton, news director of East Idaho News.

Eaton delivered Kallie a $5,000 check to cover the cost of the surgery and an additional $5,000 check for her to spend on miscellaneous expenses.

“Oh my gosh, thank you so much!” Kallie said after she opened the first $5,000 check, tearing up as she received her gift. “Thank you so much, whoever this is.”

The Secret Santa also recently helped another man with health problems get a wheelchair to replace his old one. The Secret Santa does all the gift giving without revealing his identity.