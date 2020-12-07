Man Killed in Freak Accident Inside Texas Car Wash

A man died Friday during a freak accident as he tried to get a vehicle through a car wash in Irving, Texas, according to police.

The incident took place at the Wash Masters Car Wash at approximately 3:40 p.m., Fox 4 reported.

“Irving police say the 39-year-old man got trapped in the car washing machine. He was working around the machine when he somehow got trapped in the equipment,” the outlet said.

During a press conference outside the business, Irving Police Department’s (IPD) public information Officer Robert Reeves called it an “industrial accident” and detailed the events:

When officers got on scene, they applied a tourniquet to the male’s leg and began life saving measures with CPR chest compressions. Irving Fire arrived on scene where they used their equipment to free the male. They then rushed the male to Parkland Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. The male is a 39-year-old Hispanic male. His next of kin is currently being notified, so his name is not being released at this time. This is a horrible accident that occurred. There is no criminal investigation that is occurring at this time either.

Officer Reeves said the department is also working to find the man’s address:

“He does not appear to be a resident of Irving. We are trying to track that down, where he lives, and through his employment records and trying to notify his next of kin,” he noted.

According to CBS 11, the man worked at the car wash located off of I-635 and MacArthur Boulevard.

“Authorities are still investigating exactly how this happened,” the report stated.

Facebook users expressed condolences and one suggested starting a fundraiser to help support the man’s family.

“Someone should create a gofundme once they release his name so we can all help out his family that he left behind,” the person commented.

“Thoughts and prayers to his family and his Co workers [sic],” another user said.