Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

Gov. Tom Wolf (D-PA) announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“During a routine test yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus],” Wolf said in a statement. “I have no symptoms and am feeling well. I am following CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and Department of Health guidelines. Frances has been tested and, as we await the result, is quarantining at home with me.”

I am continuing to serve the commonwealth and performing all of my duties remotely, as many are doing during the pandemic. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) December 9, 2020

According to Wolf, his wife, Frances, has been tested. He continues to do his work “remotely” as they quarantine together.

“I am continuing to serve the commonwealth and performing all of my duties remotely, as many are doing during the pandemic,” Wolf continued. In concluding his statement, 72-year-old Wolf reminded Pennsylvanians that they should “wear a mask” and “stay home as much as possible.”

“As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID, that following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease and so I ask all Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, stay home as much as possible, socially distance yourself from those not in your household, and, most of all, take care of each other and stay safe.”

Last month, in an effort to “slow the spread” ahead of Thanksgiving, officials announced a series of additional coronavirus restrictions, which included a one-night suspension of alcohol sales. Officials also urged residents to avoid travel and to only gather with people who live in their households.

Wolf has also been an advocate for the use of masks, ordering businesses in the state to provide their employees with them. Wolf suggested at that time that those who do not wear masks while shopping could be denied service during the coronavirus pandemic.

While they were eventually found not guilty, the owners of a Pennsylvania restaurant were fined nearly $10,000 for opening their doors amid coronavirus restrictions.

In November, Wolf also strengthened the state’s mask mandate and required that those traveling from out-of-state test negative for coronavirus before they arrive.

As of Wednesday, Pennsylvania had more than 443,000 cases of coronavirus and nearly 12,000 deaths.