A woman in North Little Rock, Arkansas, recently met the family she never thought she would find after being adopted over 50 years ago.

Debra Davis was adopted as a toddler and spent her entire life wondering about her biological family, according to WREG.

“I’ve been searching for 54 years. I thought I was the only one, you know. I grew up alone,” said Davis, who wrote a book about her experience.

However, when she came into contact with private investigator and genealogist Crystal Batson, everything changed.

“I volunteer my time as a search angel to help reunite adoptees,” the investigator said.

During her research, Batson found that Davis had seven siblings who also grew up wondering about their sister.

At their reunion last week, several of Davis’ family members were overwhelmed with emotion as they embraced her.

“Yesterday afternoon was the most amazing experience that changed my life forever!! I met one of my siblings, my neice [sic] and cousin for the first time!” Davis wrote on what appeared to be her Facebook page:

“Although I discovered the sad news that my biological mother had been laid to rest only a year ago her prays [sic] brought us back together! I have a large family!! God is so good!” she continued.

Davis will reportedly meet the rest of her siblings this week and they plan on spending Christmas together as a family.

Her Facebook friends were also overjoyed when they learned the journey to find her loved ones had finally come to an end.

“This is the best Christmas story ever! I love this. They are so blessed to have you!” one person wrote.

“Debra this is awesome nice. This is the grace of God. I am so happy for you. It has been a long time but God knew your desire and he granted it,” another commented.