Michigan House Votes to Repeal Law Gretchen Whitmer Used to Issue Coronavirus Orders

Amy Furr

Legislation that could overturn an emergency law Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) used to issue coronavirus orders passed the Michigan House on Friday.

“Senate Bill 857, sponsored by Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, would repeal the 1945 Emergency Powers of Governor Act,” MLive.com reported.

The article said:

[It is] one of two state laws currently on the books Whitmer used to issue a wide swath of orders that required masks in public spaces, limited crowd sizes, and closed various establishments after the legislature opted not to extend the initial state of emergency declaration on April 30.

In October, the governor’s use of the act was deemed unconstitutional during a split Michigan Supreme Court decision when Republicans and many others challenged her orders in state and federal court.

“That’s left it up to the legislature to codify many of the COVID-19 executive orders invalidated by the ruling, although the state’s Department of Health and Human Services has mirrored several of Whitmer’s response measures in subsequent public health emergency orders,” the report continued.

