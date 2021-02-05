VIDEO – Police Chief Pulls Mom, Toddler from Icy River: ‘I’m Going to Help Them or Die Trying’

Amy Furr

A police chief in New Jersey braved the frigid waters of the Passaic River on Thursday to save a mother and her two-year-old when they fell through the ice.

“Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno joined police officers and first-responders from the borough, Little Falls and Paterson to pull the woman and girl from the water,” PennLive reported.

The chief was sitting at his desk when he heard cries for help coming from the river that is less than half a mile away. He then raced to the marina where he saw the woman holding a baby with one hand and also trying to hold onto the ice.

