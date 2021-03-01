Adopted Coworkers Learn They Are Biological Sisters: ‘We Hit It Off Right Away’

Julia Tinetti and Cassandra Madison
Facebook/Cassandra Raquel Madison
Amy Furr

Two women who worked together at a bar in Connecticut recently found out they are actually biological sisters.

Thirty-one-year-old Julia Tinetti and 32-year-old Cassandra Madison met while employed at the Russian Lady Bar located in New Haven, according to radio.com.

They soon learned they were both adopted from the Dominican Republic once they noticed they had matching tattoos of the country.

