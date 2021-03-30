Catholic League: Sex Transitioning Kids Is ‘Child Abuse’

Enabling children who want to change their sex is a form of child abuse and causes “incalculable” damage, said Catholic League president Bill Donohue on Monday.

“It is time to call this madness for what it is — child abuse,” Dr. Donohue wrote in an essay calling out adults who sanction the sexual transitioning of minors. “The damage that is being done is incalculable.”

Donohue’s analysis echoes that of the American College of Pediatricians, who have consistently warned that “a life of chemical and surgical impersonation of the opposite sex” is dangerous for children and those who facilitate it commit child abuse.

Donohue noted that the sex transition process involves the use of puberty blockers that stop “the normal estrogen or testosterone progression in girls and boys during puberty, affecting vocal chord changes, the development of breast tissue, brain development and the like.”

Very little is known about the long-term effects of puberty blockers, he added, but we do know that minors who transition “are at risk later in life for heart disease, diabetes and blood clots” and that “taking the hormones of the opposite sex can also reduce fertility.”

“Are adolescents really capable of making these permanent life-altering decisions?” he asked rhetorically.

The mental problems associated with sex reassignment are so serious that they “make one wonder what kind of health professional would countenance it,” Donohue wrote.

Adults who undergo gender transitioning are at serious increased risk of suicide, Donohue noted, so “we can only guess what minors are likely to be faced with down the line.”

“Do those who profit from their ‘services’ even care?” he asked.

Donohue also observed that this confused and dangerous thinking has reached the upper echelons of U.S. society.

President Biden chose as assistant health secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, “a man who now identifies as a woman,” Donohue stated. When asked “What does it mean to be male or female?” Levine could not answer.

President Biden himself believes that little kids should be afforded the chance to transition to another sex, Donohue noted.

“The idea that an 8-year-old child, a 10-year-old child decides, you know, ‘I want to be transgender, that’s what I think I’d like to be, it’d make my life a lot easier’—there should be no discrimination,” Biden said last October.

“Once the boys and girls are subjected to the treatments, it is too late,” Donohue concluded. “Unfortunately, Biden is stacking his administration with those who are ratifying his twisted vision of the sexes.”

