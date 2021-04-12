A terrier mix named Nora rescued from a dumpster in Kansas made herself at home at the Wichita Police Department’s Patrol East.

Captain Kevin Kochenderfer said when a woman came into the station on South Edgemoor not long ago, she told officers she heard what sounded like screaming or crying coming from a dumpster outside, KWCH reported on Friday.

Kochenderfer investigated and was surprised to find little Nora, who was three to four months old, inside a crate covered in garbage. Officers quickly brought her inside the building and cleaned her up.

“Probably for a month and a half, staff and I rotated who was going to take care of the dog for the evening, and eventually after about a month, she ended up at my house permanently,” the captain explained.

Now, the fiesty pup accompanies him to work every day and serves as a member of the squad. She also goes on calls.

“I take her to QuikTrip. I just went to QuikTrip and everyone says, ‘that’s a police dog, huh?’ And I say, ‘yup, that’s it,'” Kochenderfer said of Nora, who became friends with the department’s officers.

The pup, who is lovingly referred to as “our little dumpster dog,” has been offering support to kids involved in traumatic accidents and cases.

“Invaluable, invaluable positive. It’s positive for the kids. It’s positive for the police. It just worked out great,” Kochenderfer explained.

When Nora reaches her first birthday, she will go through training and more than likely become a therapy dog for kids.

Therapy dogs are companions who accompany their owners to volunteer and visit people in places such as schools, hospitals, and nursing homes, according to the American Kennel Club’s (AKC) website.

“From working with a child who is learning to read to visiting a senior in assisted living, therapy dogs and their owners work together as a team to improve the lives of other people,” the site concluded.