A North Carolina couple had a terrifying encounter with wildlife outside their home in Pender County on April 9.

Home surveillance video showed Kristi and Happy Wade walking out to their vehicle at their home in Burgaw as they were getting ready to take their elderly cat, Caroline Faith, to see the veterinarian, WECT reported.

In the clip, Happy said, “good morning” to a neighbor jogging past before setting his cup on the car’s hood and commenting that he needed to wash the vehicle.

However, in the upper left-hand side of the frame, a bobcat was seen running across the street toward the Wade’s home.

Moments later, Kristi appeared and heard a low growling and screeching before the bobcat attacked her from behind:

“Oh my god!” Kristi screamed as Happy ran to her aid. His wife suffered several puncture wounds and scratches and was bitten numerous times.

Once her husband grabbed the bobcat and held it up in the air away from his face, he moved onto their lawn and said, “Oh my god, it’s a bobcat!” before throwing the animal into the yard.