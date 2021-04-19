A restored World War II airplane was forced to make an emergency landing near spectators over the weekend at Cocoa Beach, Florida.

“The Air Force’s Thunderbirds headlined the Cocoa Beach Air Show Saturday when the TBM Avenger’s engine cut out,” ABC 11 reported.

However, the pilot was the only person onboard the plane.

Organizers told Click Orlando the pilot landed safely in the water and was rescued moments later. He was not injured.