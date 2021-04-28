GoFundMe for Harassed Holiday Inn Employee Reaches over $100,000

A GoFundMe page set up to benefit a former Holiday Inn Express worker who was harassed on the job reached more than $100,000 as of Wednesday evening.

The idea for the page began after a customer reportedly called the employee a fa**ot and harassed him for what appeared to be a booking error, causing the employee to suffer a mental breakdown on the job.

A white Holiday Inn Express worker has a nervous breakdown after he got scolded by a Black customer because of a mistake in the reservation system. pic.twitter.com/KUEyqUSgsM — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) April 25, 2021

The video showed Caleb, a front desk staffer at an undisclosed Holiday Inn Express, hitting himself in the head and banging his head against the computer monitor as an unnamed man in the background could be heard berating Caleb for allegedly taking his money and switching his reservation on him.

“Wow. You’ve got to be kidding me,” the hotel guest filming the incident could be heard saying.

The man continued to film the incident even after the staffer could be heard wailing in the distance.

Caleb took the opportunity to address the situation on the GoFundMe page, revealing that he has bipolar disorder and schizoaffective disorder.

“While I’ve now quit this position (my management supported me, and told me I’m welcome back. The guest was ejected from the hotel for escalating issues with staff and the owners.) I do have mental disorders,” he revealed.

“I suffer from BPD and schizo-affective disorders. What this fine, 5’5″ bald gentleman behind the camera DIDN’T record was the fact that he called me a F**GOT for an associate’s mistake,” Caleb continued.

The page, created by Jeremy Hambly, raised more than $100,000 as of Wednesday evening. Caleb later thanked his supporters for the donations, vowing to give whatever he did not use to charities in his community that support mental health.