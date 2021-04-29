Nolte: Biden Congressional Address Was an Anti-Vaccine Infomercial

What struck me most about His Fraudulency Joe Biden’s Wednesday night address to congress was how it seemed as though the entire federal government had gathered to stage a nationally-televised piece of performance art with one blaring message: The coronavirus vaccine does not work! Do not get vaccinated! Look at us! LOOK AT US, we’re vaccinated and nothing’s changed!!!



Everyone from His Fraudulency to Her Vice Fraudulency to the Speaker of the House; absolutely everyone in that congressional chamber has been vaccinated, and yet, through their own actions they screamed out their belief that the vaccine is, at best, worthless.

We’re being told and told again the vaccine works. Our government assures and reassures us the vaccine works. Biden and everyone in congress assure us the vaccine works. Billions of taxpayer dollars are being spent to convince everyone to get vaccinated because — you guessed it — the vaccine works. But…

If the vaccine works, why is the government behaving as though it doesn’t?

Did you watch that shit show of a speech last night? Let me tell you, if you wanted to fire off a signal that says the vaccine does not work, you could not have sent a stronger one than the government did Wednesday night.

Like something out of a dystopian movie, the chamber was practically empty. Everyone wore masks… So what you are all saying, I thought, is that the vaccine is worthless.

Let me be clear about something… This is not my own belief. My wife has been vaccinated. I’ve received the first of my two doses. What’s more, based on the science, on the numbers from around the country, it seems pretty clear former President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed produced a miracle vaccine and did so in about one-fifth the time it normally would have taken.

But here a couple irrefutable facts…

Biden and his government are 1) telling us the vaccine is safe and effective and 2) telling us we can’t return to normal because no one’s sure if the vaccine is effective.

Good grief, the government has so little faith in this vaccine that, just this week, the CDC made clear that those who’ve been vaccinated should continue to masks, even while outdoors!

The vaccine is effective the vaccinated say while they double mask.

The vaccine works the vaccinated say from an empty congressional chamber.

The vaccine will get us out of this the vaccinated say as they social distance.

It’s like having someone tell you the local water is safe in-between sips of bottled water.

Are we being lied to about how effective the vaccine is? Well, based on their own behavior, the federal government sure seems to believe that. Or…

Do fascist Democrats, even after we’re vaccinated, want to keep us under their thumb with these restrictions and mandates, with this horseshit message that basically says, The vaccine is effective, it’s just not effective enough.

Well, okay, so why bother taking a risk with a vaccine that did not receive formal FDA approval?

What I believe is this… The best way out of this is herd immunity and the best way to achieve herd immunity is having as many Americans vaccinated as possible. Well, that’s just not going to happen with the government behaving this way.

Bottom line: Biden’s Wednesday night’s speech was the Super Bowl of commercials promoting “vaccine hesitancy.”