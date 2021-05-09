Community Raises Money to Support Teen with Tourette’s Syndrome

An 18-year-old has had difficulty living with Tourette’s syndrome, trying every medication and therapy to treat it, but to no avail.

Now, Jeremy Schreifels and his family are seeking help from their local community to raise money for a $130,000 experimental Deep Brain Stimulation surgery that Jeremy’s health insurance does not cover.

His Florida community, however, has stepped up to help him.

Leon McClellan, Vice President of M&B Dairy in Lecanto, contacted some friends and decided to hold a fundraising barbecue that will take place on June 12 at noon, according to a Facebook post.

April Royal, Phil Royal Legacy Foundation president, also learned about Jeremy’s struggle with the disorder and scheduled a car wash fundraiser from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and an Italian dinner fundraising event from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on May 22.

Tickets for the dinner can be purchased online at this website.

Brian Sanders, who owns the Extreme Decalz graphic design shop, was inspired to hold an open house for his business that will include vendor booths, a car and truck show, a 50/50 raffle, a bounce house for kids, plus food and music.

The event is free and will take place June 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Extreme Decalz, 10199 N. Citrus Ave., Crystal River, Florida.

All proceeds from the event will go towards Jeremy’s surgery.

“We’ve got to help him get the relief he needs so badly,” Sanders said.

Jeremy’s mother says she is “grateful” for all those who pitched in to help her family so far.

“Our family is very thankful and grateful for everyone that is helping our family; we would not be able to do it without the love and support of the community, family, and friends,” said Jennifer Schreifels.