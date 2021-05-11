Nurse Throws Party for Son of Patient in Vegetative State

A nurse with the University of Kansas Health System went above and beyond to give a child happy memories of his mother to last a lifetime.

It all began when five-year-old Joel called his mother’s fiancée to tell him that she was having a heart attack at the park. The five-year-old then called 911 so paramedics could help his mother.

Joel’s mother was then rushed to the University of Kansas Health System for treatment.

“She went 25 minutes with no oxygen and blood flow to any of her body,” Va, Ashley’s fiancée, told KSHB.

Ashley remains in a vegetative state at the hospital.

Her fiancée said he would have a conversation with doctors about what to do after she gives birth in several weeks.

Joel has already lost his biological father.

It was around Valentine’s Day that Ashley’s nurses figured out how they could brighten up Joel’s life.

“Through the help of some of my incredible colleagues here, we were able to figure out how we could surprise him at his daycare to bring Spiderman to him and bring some treats to his classmates and bring a special Valentine note from his mom,” Casey Pickering, an ICU nurse at the University of Kansas Health System, said.

The special surprise brought some much-needed cheer to the family.

“He loved it. He loved every second of it. He thought it was awesome,” Rodriguez said.

Nurses have always been going above and beyond for their patients and their families.

