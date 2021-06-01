New York City recorded zero reports of coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, signaling that the U.S. is moving closer to ending the pandemic.

The Big Apple also recorded an .83 percent positivity rate, which is the lowest level since virus testing began.

“You know the phrase, what have you done for me lately?” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) stated. “I’ll tell you what vaccinations have done for us. We have the lowest positivity rate we’ve ever had since this crisis began because people got vaccinated. It couldn’t be clearer. Let’s keep going.”

Though zero deaths were reported in the city, New York state recorded eight deaths on Monday, while state positivity rate sunk to .77 percent, according to embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

“New Yorkers are continuing to beat back COVID every day, and as the numbers keep going down, we are able to get our economy back up and running and move our state into the future,” said Cuomo. “We’ve followed the science and the data and reduced restrictions on people and businesses, but our priority remains getting more people vaccinated.”

To date, New York City has received 8,289,469 coronavirus vaccine doses — the most biggest vaccination effort in Gotham’s history, notes ABC7 NY.