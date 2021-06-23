Morgan Stanley to Ban Unvaccinated Staff from Returning to NYC Office

Morgan Stanley will prohibit unvaccinated staff from returning to their New York City office after Labor Day.

A memo signed by Chief Human Resources Officer Mandell Crawley and first reported by the Financial Times said:

Starting July 12 all employees, contingent workforce, clients and visitors will be required to attest to being fully vaccinated to access Morgan Stanley buildings in New York City and Westchester.

If staff want to return to work on site but are not vaccinated, Morgan Stanley will cut access to the building if they do not “attest to being fully vaccinated.”

“Those who are not fully vaccinated will need to work remotely,” the Daily Mail reported.

CEO of Morgan Stanley James Gorman requested June 15 that employees work from the office instead of working from home after Labor Day, as competitor Goldman Sachs had already brought back most staff.

“If you can go out to eat, you can come back to work,” he explained. “If you can go into a restaurant in New York City, you can come into the office. We want you in the office.” He continued:

Make no mistake about it. We do our work inside Morgan Stanley offices, and that’s where we teach, that’s where our interns learn, that’s where you build all the soft cues that go with building a successful career that aren’t just about Zoom presentations. But [by] Labor Day, I’ll be very disappointed if people haven’t found their way into the office and then we’ll have a different kind of conversation.

Most New York City business and schools are allowed to be open without vaccination protocols, according to NYC’s health website. Yet, only 52.3 percent of New York State residents are vaccinated.