Denise Sanchez was enjoying Father’s Day weekend with her family and five children when the unthinkable happened.

The family had gathered at Lieber State Recreation Area in Indiana when a tree suddenly fell on their campsite and slammed into her eight-year-old son named Robert, WISH reported.

“The force, like, the thump, was so loud that I couldn’t believe it. Like, I was pretty far from there, and like you could feel it,” Denise, who is an Indianapolis resident, explained.

Robert’s older brother, 15-year-old Neithan Morales, told the outlet, “I seen the tree and then I seen Robert just sitting there and ran after him.”

According to Denise, she was in the restroom when the tree fell on the child and Neithan rescued him.

“All the people from the campsites around were running toward us, and there was this humongous tree on the ground,” Denise said.

Photos showed the downed tree surrounded by camp chairs and tents:

An 8-year-old is recovering after suffering a broken arm when a tree fell on their campsite after this weekend's storms… Posted by WRTV on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

“I thought I was like … so crazy. My arm was hurting so bad,” Robert said, and noted of his big brother’s rescue efforts, “I was so, like, thankful because if he didn’t do it, I’d be crushed and stuff.”

The eight-year-old was transported to Riley Hospital for Children to be treated for a broken arm.

Denise said rain and wind hit their campsite Saturday night but they did not anticipate the tree falling.

“That storm was huge. The wind was hard. Most of the tents had flooded, but I didn’t expect it to fall the next day,” she explained.

“The Putnamville Fire Department was amazing,” Denise added. “They kept him contained the whole way there.”

Despite her little boy’s injury, she and her family plan on visiting the campground again sometime.