A mother in Anderson County, Tennessee, who is known to residents as the “Litter Lady” has made it her mission to pick up trash left on the side of the road.

However, she did not have enough room in her Jeep to haul away all the big debris and had to make additional trips to the landfill. It is also the same vehicle her children ride in, according to WBIR.

In May, Brandy Brogdon, who is deaf and reads lips to communicate with others, asked citizens to help her get a truck to hold more litter and larger items, such as mattresses.

“The truck I was expecting was an 80s model beat-up Chevrolet, throwing stuff in the back, tie it down, tarp it and take it to the dump,” she said.

Once the outlet aired the initial story about Brogdon’s request, community members and an anonymous viewer wanted to help her out.

The anonymous person said he wanted to match donations up to $10,000, but he was also looking for a truck.

On Monday, Brogdon’s wish came true.

While gathering trash near her house, she saw a pickup pull up nearby.

“I’m gonna cry,” Brogdon said of the gift, then hugged the man who she believes is her angel.

“It’s people like you that keep the world going around, it really is,” Brogdon told the donor. “You make the world a better place just by being in it.”

The 2017 Nissan from Gilreath Auto Sales in Strawberry Plains turned out to be more than Brogdon thought was possible, and she thinks it will hold more than triple what her previous vehicle held.

“It’s a big difference, I mean a tremendous difference,” Brogdon stated. “It will save me time and effort and energy, so it’s just kind of a big deal.”

She also expressed her gratitude to the community for raising money and making donations.