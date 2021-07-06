PHOTOS: Oklahoma Officer Rescues Sleeping Man from Car Fire

A police officer in Marietta, Oklahoma, rescued a sleeping man on Monday when a semi-truck he was parked close to went up in flames.

Love County Assistant Emergency Manager David Bond said a semi carrying seven vehicles was exiting I-35 when one of its rear tires suddenly blew out, KXII reported.

Once the driver pulled into a Valero parking lot, the tire caught on fire and spread over the rest of the hauler. The flames damaged the cars the semi carried and spread to other vehicles nearby.

“One was occupied by a sleeping man. Bond said Marietta officer Lance Glaze woke him up in time,” the outlet continued, adding it took nearly an hour to put the fire out, but no one was injured.

The Fire Department Love County shared photos of the scene, showing the semi engulfed in flames and black smoke rising into the air.

“Crews knocked the flames down simultaneously from multiple sides and then foam was applied to get into all the areas on vehicles were fire can hide and strengthen back up later,” the post read:

The department also thanked the Marietta Police, the Love County Sheriff’s Office, and Love County EMS for working to clear the area and helping the firefighters.

“A big thank you to the workers at Valero for providing cold drinks to the Firefighters,” the department noted.

Following the incident, a man who appeared to be friends with Officer Glaze shared the news story and praised him for rescuing the sleeping individual.

“Proud to know this officer! Lance Glaze keep up the good work,” he wrote:

Facebook users also expressed their gratitude to the first responders who went to the scene.

“Good job everybody,” one person wrote.

“So glad no one was hurt. Great job to all those responders,” another commented.