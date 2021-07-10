A family struggling following the Surfside condo collapse received a miracle Friday when their beloved cat was found alive.

Binx, whose home was unit 904 in the Champlain Towers South, had been missing since the collapse occurred on June 24, WSVN reported.

The black feline was discovered wandering around the site and a good Samaritan scooped him up and transported him to a rescue in Miami Beach.

“In the middle of this sadness, we were hoping for good news either for any survivors or any pet,” Maria Gaspari, who is an animal advocate and friend of the animal’s owners, said. “As you may know, pets are family, and this is a miracle. I’m shaking right now.”

Amid the grief, Binx’s recovery has brought a ray of hope.

He belongs to the Gonzalez family. Angela and Deven Gonzalez were seriously hurt during the collapse and are still in the hospital while Edgar Gonzalez remains missing.

Their cat either survived the incident or escaped prior to the rest of the building being brought down during a controlled demolition.

Gaspari said finding Binx alive and well was amazing.

“That’s actually Deven’s cat, so I’m sure she’s going to be over the moon knowing that they found her cat,” she commented. “I just can’t believe it. I just couldn’t believe it when we received the confirmation. This is a miracle for the whole Surfside community.”

According to WSVN, the groups Kitty Campus, Operation PAW, and SoBe cats joined forces to rescue Binx and reunite him with his loved ones.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the Kitty Campus cofounder shared photos and video of Binx, writing, “Let this serve as a reminder to NEVER… EVER… EVER…. GIVE UP HOPE!”:

Champlain towers cat reunited!! Way to go to our search and rescue crews, MJ Garcia aka Officer mary with MBPD, MDAS,… Posted by Gina Nicole Vlasek on Friday, July 9, 2021

In the clip, Binx was seen reaching out for a caretaker’s hand from inside his kennel.

“It’s a little sunshine for the family,” Gaspari stated. “It’s good news in the middle of all this craziness and all this sadness. It brings hope, and we need that.”