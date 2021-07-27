The town of Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday mandated masks and social distancing protocols, even though 100 percent of residents aged 16 and older are vaccinated, per the county health department.

“People who are vaccinated can be infected with the coronavirus, particularly with the Delta variant,” Council President Maggie Zeidman said. “The viral load with the Delta variant is much higher. That means that everybody is susceptible. People who are vaccinated now need to mask up, so everybody has to wear a mask.”