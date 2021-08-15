Murphy faces reelection this year. His Republican opponent, Jack Ciattarelli, derided Murphy for leaving the state while it struggles with the coronavirus.

While “Rome is burning” here in New Jersey, Murphy is living in the lap of luxury and too rich to care about the communities and families impacted by the small businesses who had to close their doors forever. https://t.co/rz0VS0EFFQ — Jack Ciattarelli (@Jack4NJ) August 13, 2021

Meanwhile, New Jersey reported an additional 1,263 confirmed coronavirus cases and three additional confirmed deaths Sunday as the number of individuals hospitalized continued at the highest level since the middle of May, according to NJ.com:

The Garden State’s seven-day average for newly confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 1,461. That’s up 24% from a week ago and nearly 341% from a month ago as officials say the highly transmissible delta variant continues to drive increases, especially among unvaccinated people. The Delta variant accounted for 90% of positive tests sampled in New Jersey in the most recent four-week span available ending July 24, according to state data.

In a Saturday social media post, Murphy shared a coronavirus update but several followers were quick to point out his vacation.

NEW JERSEY #COVID19 UPDATE:

➡️1,648 new positive PCR tests

➡️925,147 total positive PCR tests

➡️1,210 new positive antigen tests

➡️134,513 total positive antigen tests

➡️11 new confirmed deaths

➡️23,972 total confirmed deaths

➡️2,720 probable deaths

https://t.co/JW1q8awGh7 pic.twitter.com/xWBQAqoZDN — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 14, 2021

“Enough about all the deaths and people sick from this PANDEMIC. how about some pictures from the vacation your on in Italy?” one person replied.

“So still going to Italy?????? Please stay there!!!!! We need a new governor!!!!!” another user commented.

“How’s Italy Mr 1% Elitist,” yet another person wrote.