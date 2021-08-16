Man Hurt in Possible Hatchet Attack at NYC ATM Machine

A man is now recovering after reportedly being attacked at an ATM in Lower Manhattan over the weekend.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:20 p.m. Sunday at the Chase Bank ATM located on Broadway near Morris Street, according to CBS New York.

A man with a hatchet slashed a customer at a lower Manhattan ATM. Police believe the attack was unprovoked.

“Police say the suspect, who is believed to be homeless, was standing in the vestibule when the victim walked up to the ATM to get cash. As the victim, 51, was withdrawing money, the suspect attacked, hitting him in the head and leg,” the outlet said.

The victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital and later listed in stable condition.

The suspect fled but police recovered the weapon at the scene of the incident.

The New York Post reported the alleged attacker was still being sought on Sunday evening.

Man attacked by hatchet-wielding maniac at NYC ATM

“The guy that got hit in the head was screaming,” a witness told the outlet, adding, “It’s crazy. People were shouting and we saw the guy laying down — a lot of blood.”

