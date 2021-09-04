WATCH — Veteran Gifted Car to Help Him Get to Work: ‘I’m Just Blessed’

A military veteran recently received a car thanks to a local charity based in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Portland, Oregon.

For the second year, the Brooklyn Station taproom, located at 4774 S.E. Milwaukie Avenue, took part in the Cars 4 Heroes program to help present a car to a veteran in need, the Bee newspaper reported Saturday.

The program was founded by Terry Franz, father-in-law to Robyn Franz, who owns the taproom.

"Every year, we give hundreds of cars to families and people in need," the charity's website reads. "For some, it is a wheelchair van that allows them to take their wheelchair-bound family member out for the first time in years, and for others, it is just a simple car that can get them to work and doctors' appointments. Helping make life easier," the site continued. On July 23, a U.S. Navy veteran was gifted a 1993 Buick Riviera to help himself and his loved ones in his search for a job.

In his application to the program, Gregory Prather said he served in the 1980s and 1990s in Korea, Japan, and the Philippines, then did two tours in the Gulf War region before receiving an honorable discharge in 1991.

He also noted, “A vehicle would drastically improve my life, in helping me get a better job,” adding he had a son that was 14 and “I can’t be much help for him right now.”

“In 2015 I had a severe injury, and had two major back surgeries, and in between I was paralyzed for more than ten days, and in the ICU. Later I lost work due to Covid, and have been trying to get back on my feet,” he said.

Prather recently got a job with Franz Bakery and the car will provide reliable transportation for his commute.

Cars 4 Heroes shared video footage of the moment the veteran received his car and put the key into the ignition:

Last Friday, Car Santa was in Portland! Take a second to watch him hand over the keys to Greg and thank him for his service! Posted by Cars 4 Heroes on Friday, July 30, 2021

When asked what it meant to him, he said, “I can’t really put it into words. I’m just blessed.”