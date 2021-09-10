Chelsea Sallese works as a hair stylist in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and has helped shave people’s heads for local fundraisers.

However, she recently found herself going under the clippers for another very special cause, the Kenosha News reported Wednesday.

In June, Chelsea and Anthony Sallese were told their daughter, Ava, who is four-years-old, had acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a form of cancer in which the bone marrow produces too many immature lymphocytes, a kind of white blood cell.

Andy Hawbaker, Ava’s biological dad, said he received a call from Chelsea when they took Ava to the doctor because her lips turned blue and she was experiencing stomach problems.

“It sucks, but we’re getting through it,” Andy commented. “Ava’s always happy, so it’s hard to be sad around her.”

Earlier this week it started to become noticeable that Ava was losing her hair. So yesterday we decided to not let… Posted by Chelsea Sallese on Saturday, July 31, 2021

Chelsea said their community has rallied to help the family through the ordeal with fundraisers at Kaiser’s Pizza, Khroma Nail Salon, Coins Sports Bar, and other places.