“It’s overwhelming,” she noted. “We’re so proud to be a part of not only Kenosha, but the Downtown community.”

Ava goes to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee for treatment a few times a week and even though she knows she is ill, Chelsea said Ava remains upbeat.

“Her spirit is outstanding,” Chelsea noted. “She’s still the same bubbly, goofy girl she always is.”

When her treatments began, Chelsea realized Ava was losing her hair, so with help from friends she had her own head shaved while holding her daughter.

“I’m so blessed that we were able to share this moment together. She is so brave and strong and I couldn’t be more proud to be her mommy,” Chelsea wrote in a Facebook post.

Andy did the same, noting, “It’s the least I could do, I figured.”

Chelsea has voiced her gratitude to the community for its support. Meanwhile, Alison Braver, a fellow stylist with Ruffolo’s Hair Studio, raised more than $5,000.

Chelsea estimated neighbors have raised over $32,000.

“We’re not scared anymore,” she stated. “It’s just going to be a long road.”

As of Friday afternoon, a GoFundMe page created for Ava had raised $19,897 of its $20,000 goal.