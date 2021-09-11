West Hollywood to Require Proof of Vaccination to Enter Indoor Nightclubs, Gyms

The city of West Hollywood, California, is going to require that individuals show proof of vaccination before entering any indoor restaurant, nightclub, or gym.

The Los Angeles Times reported Friday:

West Hollywood city officials issued a sweeping vaccine mandate on Friday that will require the public to show proof of inoculation against COVID-19 to enter restaurants, bars, gyms and other businesses with indoor activities. The rules will go into effect “as soon as possible but no later than Oct. 11,” according to the city’s announcement. … Those who don’t show proof of full vaccination can use the outdoor portions of any of these kinds of businesses, officials said. Those under 18 years old won’t be required to show proof of vaccination.

The rules apply to gyms, as well as “tattoo parlors, piercing shops, massage therapy, tanning salons, nail salons, hair salons, barbershops and estheticians.” City employees have until Nov. 1 to show proof of vaccination.

According to the latest Los Angeles County public health data, new cases and hospitalizations have declined from their Delta variant peak. The seven-day rolling average rate of test positivity peaked at about 6% in the beginning of August, and has since fallen below 2%. The number of daily hospitalizations has been declining since late August, and the number of daily deaths has plateaued since mid-August, at about 20 per day.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.