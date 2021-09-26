Police officers in Marietta, Georgia, and a Good Samaritan are being praised for rescuing a woman who may have been about to fall to her death.

On September 13, police officers Amelia Hines and Matthew Abkemeier answered a call regarding a woman trying to leap from the fifth floor of a motel on Delk Road, CBS 46 reported.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the woman, who was apparently experiencing a mental crisis, standing on the ledge and leaning out from the building.

“We hopped out the car, ran up the stairs and on each flight, I was still trying to talk to her to get her to maybe lean back in, kind of stall basically as I continued my way up,” Hines explained.

“I just went into life-saving mode and tried to do everything I could to try to help keep her from falling,” he noted.

The Marietta, Georgia Police Department on Friday shared bodycam footage of the incident, showing the officers approach the woman.

Veteran officer and her recruit prevent distraught woman from jumping off the 5th floor balcony! Check THIS out:On September 13th, 2021, at approximately 5:56PM Cobb County Dispatch received multiple calls about a suicidal woman on the fifth floor of the Delk Road Motel 6. The callers advised that there was a woman on the other side of the railing who was about to jump off the building!Officer Hines and Recruit Officer Abkemeier were first on scene, followed by K-9 Officer A. Johnson. Officer Hines and Recruit Abkemeier found the 23-year-old woman standing on the outside of the fifth-floor railing at the rear of the Studio 6 building facing away from the building leaning as far forward as she could. While quickly climbing the stairs Officer Hines attempted to give the woman instructions to lean back however the woman appeared to be in a daze and did not respond in any way to anyone.Officer Hines and Recruit Abkemeier made their way to the woman as quickly as possible, and while her head was turned away from them, they both swiftly grabbed her upper torso. As soon as the woman noticed someone grabbed her, she dropped the weight of her body from her feet which then fell below the lip of the ledge. A bystander, now identified as Mr. Bush, saw this action and jumped into help the Officers hold the woman up through the railing! Officer Johnson who was not far behind Officers Hines and Abkemeier went to the fourth floor directly under the dangling woman to try to help there if needed. Officer Johnson noticed that while the others were attempting to pull her to safety, she was actively trying to prevent this by hooking her foot on the bottom of the edge of the lip. Officer Johnson was able to push the woman’s foot away from the lip of the ledge which facilitated the rescuers on the fifth floor to safely get the woman on the right side of the railing. TEAM EFFORT!The woman was safely taken to Kennestone Hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.It is clear that this woman was suffering a mental crisis and in dire need of immediate mental health assistance! Had it not been for the swift actions of Officers and Mr. Bush this woman would not be alive today. KUDOS OFFICERS for taking immediate actions to save her life!If you or someone you know is in need of help, PLEASE reach out to any of these resources 24×7:• National Suicide Prevention Lifeline o Call 800-273-8255 or text HELLO to 741741• Call 911• https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/topics/suicide-prevention• https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/suicide-prevention• https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/ Please join us in thanking these officers for their swift lifesaving actions! Posted by Marietta, Georgia Police Department on Friday, September 24, 2021

“As soon as the woman noticed someone grabbed her, she dropped the weight of her body from her feet which then fell below the lip of the ledge. A bystander, now identified as Mr. Bush, saw this action and jumped into help the Officers hold the woman up through the railing!” the post read.

The department receives lots of calls about individuals experiencing mental issues and officers are usually able to arrive in time to help, Hines said, adding, “Never anything where they’re that close [to taking their life].”

The two officers said they used their crisis intervention training to prevent the worst from happening.

Following the incident, the woman was transported to the hospital to undergo an evaluation and receive treatment.

“Had it not been for the swift actions of Officers and Mr. Bush this woman would not be alive today. KUDOS OFFICERS for taking immediate actions to save her life!” the department said.