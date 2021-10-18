Veteran Kyle Killinger is running 3,000 miles across America, beginning in California and stopping in Washington, DC, to raise awareness for veterans who die by suicide.

He set up the nonprofit called Because He’s My Brother to highlight the issue and for those who struggle with PTSD, Fox 59 reported Wednesday.

“It’s sad and knowing the statistic that 22 veterans die by suicide every day is life-changing for me because I’m not okay with that,” Killinger, who is from Columbus, Indiana, noted.

“PTSD and suicide have been a taboo subject for years and I think we’re making big strides to change that and bring awareness to it and make sure these people that are struggling know that they’re not alone. We can help them,” he added.

We want to shoutout our brother Kyle Killinger who is on a 3,000 mile run from coast to coast to raise awareness for… Posted by SAVE22Veterans on Sunday, July 25, 2021

Killinger served with the Marines from 2007 until 2009.

“It can be hard to get up every morning but knowing what I’m doing it for… the people I’ve met along the way, they say I’ve inspired them, and that’s not what I’m trying to do necessarily, I just want to help people… that helps get me up every day,” he said.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the nonprofit group shared his route for Ohio.

“Thank you all for the love and support,” the post read.

Now that he has several hundred miles to go, Killinger said he lost 41 pounds during his journey. A trailer follows behind as he runs during the daytime, and he rests inside it afterwards.

There are two items he carries with pride: photos of fallen friends and other veterans who died by suicide.

“I carry Levi with me every day cause I got a wristband of him too, but when I do get the pictures out, Levi and AJ are the ones I carry the most,” Killinger explained. “His death hit even harder because I knew him. I knew his wife and his kids and stuff so… that kinda stuff is like, yeah… this is why I’m doing it.”

Killinger is raising money on the journey and while some helps with gas and rent for camping spots, the rest goes to Save 22, an Ohio nonprofit group working to stop veteran suicide.