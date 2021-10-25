Human remains found at a nature preserve were identified as those of United Airlines executive Jacob Cefolia, who had been missing for more than a year, an autopsy confirmed recently, according to the New York Post.

The 50-year-old was found hanging from a belt on an uprooted tree in a forested area of the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve in Darien, Illinois, DuPage County Forest Preserve Chief David Pederson said on Sunday.

Body of missing United executive found over a year after disappearance https://t.co/yYrYLGB1Xt pic.twitter.com/SgCzDOX1G3 — New York Post (@nypost) October 24, 2021

In a press release, Pederson explained there were no signs of foul play and the issue was part of a current death investigation:

Contractors working at Waterfall Glen on Friday found human remains south of the youth-group campground. Cefolia was reported missing on Aug. 8, 2020, and his vehicle was found parked outside Waterfall Glen. Cefolia was never found despite an extensive search of the 2,503-acre forest preserve that included multiple police agencies, volunteers and trained bloodhounds.

His wallet, driver’s license, and a backpack carrying personal items were located at the scene. Clothes matching what he was last seen wearing were also found.

Cefolia was located in an area authorities had searched numerous times. It has a dense tree canopy, thick briars, and dense vegetation, and was not near the place officers found Cefolia’s vehicle parked, according to Pederson.

Aerial video footage showed authorities searching the preserve in August 2020:

His body was identified by a forensic odontologist who used dental records, according to the Post report.