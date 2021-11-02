Kennith Allen Thomas, who has been named the “dancing dad,” is sending positive vibes across the internet with his daily father-son dance clips.

In a video titled, “When your son is cancer-free,” Thomas and his little boy, Kristian, who won his battle with leukemia in 2018, are seen dancing outside their house wearing matching outfits and smiles, Fox News reported Monday.

Thomas starts the dance while holding Kristian on his hip, and a few moments later, the two dance together:

Drop a 🔥 if you feel this Father Son Vibe!! "Great leaders know how to instill confidence in others so they can succeed"#faith #family #leadership #CancerFree pic.twitter.com/ABxSTjFDb2 — Kennith Allen Thomas (@thekennyclutch) October 16, 2021

When the little boy was diagnosed with leukemia in June 2018, Thomas, who is a father to four children, said their world changed from daily bloodwork to more than a month in the hospital while Kristian endured his first chemotherapy treatment.

Thomas was forced to cut back on operations at his New Jersey dance studio, Level Dance Complex, so he and his wife, Josilyne, could take care of Kristian and their other children.

However, he did not quit dancing, and each day he did a routine with Kristian to set a positive tone for his loved ones.

“I took all those strategies and tools that I learned as a dancer and choreographer, and I set the tone for my family, set the tone for the doctors, the team,” Thomas recalled.

Thomas and his family members were ready to fight a long battle with cancer, and he recalled thinking about how it could take nearly “300 days to possibly up to two years or something like that.”

But things took a different turn when after 149 days, doctors declared Kristian cancer-free.

“I guess you would call it a miracle,” Thomas explained, adding, “But I believe that was due to us doing our father-son dance routines.”

When you wake up grateful for another day and your son is Cancer Free and Learning to Walk and Dance on His Own!! GM!! #thursdaymorning #dad #cancerfree #fightleukemia #fightcancer #thedancingdad pic.twitter.com/DOvagtWeZe — Kennith Allen Thomas (@thekennyclutch) May 28, 2020

Thomas knew he was not only helping his family because others were taking notice, and the videos went viral.

“The one thing that was very, very powerful was that we were helping a lot of people that were in that same situation or other situations that were battling their own thing,” he stated.