Ms. Magazine: ‘Abortion Is Essential to Democracy’

Ms. magazine has partnered with a New York-based law and policy institute to create a “microsite” called “Abortion Is Essential to Democracy.”

The new site features 11 essays from the Brennan Center for Justice, an affiliate of the New York University School of Law, that explore “myriad attacks on democracy,” including how “vote suppression” and “big money in politics” have contributed to placing abortion rights at risk, a press release from Ms. said Tuesday.

According to the announcement, the essay series examines a number of topics, such as:

An explanation of the pseudoscience fueling abortion bans as part of the anti-science cultural trend infecting state and federal policy

A look at how electoral dysfunction has led to an unrepresentative judiciary

An analysis of the criminalization of abortion and pregnancy, especially on communities of color … and more.

Video media outlet NowThis will feature a short about the essay series, the press release states:

“By joining their voices and sharing these essays, Ms. and the Brennan Center hope to demonstrate that the fight for abortion rights, the fight for equality, and the fight for representative democracy are all in service of the same goal: justice for all,” Ms. says.

In a comment sent to Breitbart News about the new abortion campaign, Abby Johnson, former Planned Parenthood manager and founder of And Then There Were None, a ministry that helps abortion workers leave the industry, said that while Ms. “seems to feel they have covered every angle of the abortion debate, including ones they’ve made up to suit their talking points, they have left out discussions about the failure of the entire abortion industry to protect and care for women.”

Johnson elaborated on the damage women, and others, have suffered from abortion:

They have excluded all the women who have died due to legal abortion, the hundreds of clinics who have been cited by state health departments for disgusting facilities and lack of clean instruments, the millions of dollars clinics have had to pay back for fraudulent medical claims, and the mental, emotional, and physical repercussions of an abortion decision.

“If they want to truly empower women, they would give them all of the information about abortion rather than heralding it is as ‘essential,’” she asserted. “It is only essential to the clinics who stand to lose their livelihoods should clinics be forced to close.”

Similarly, Penny Nance, president of Concerned Women for America, told Breitbart News, “The pro-abortion movement is built on lies.”

“When Roe v. Wade was decided, they had wrong or incomplete science that has finally caught up to the left’s lies,” she added. “If the goal of this initiative is really ‘Justice for all,’ as they stated, then that should include the unborn baby.”

Ms. was co-founded by feminist Gloria Steinem in 1972 and, since 2001, has been published by the Feminist Majority Foundation.