Across Southern New England, citizens plan to honor the nation’s veterans with parades and ceremonies for Veterans Day.

Meanwhile, John Brunelli of Attleboro, Massachusetts, is commemorating the day in a unique way while also raising money, WPRI reported Thursday.

The 53-year-old, who is a Navy veteran, is currently performing 11 hours and 11 minutes of intense pull-ups to honor servicemembers.

Brunelli calls himself a “fitness addict” and began his mission a few minutes after midnight.

The money raised will be given to Homes for Our Troops, an organization that builds houses for wounded veterans.

“To build and donate specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives,” the group’s website reads.

Video footage shows Brunelli inside his gym, focused on completing his pull-ups:

John Brunelli of Attleboro is doing pull-ups for 11 hours and 11 minutes to honor veterans this #VeteransDay. So far, he’s raised more than $2,800 for Homes for Troops. He’s at 1,175 pull-ups and counting. @ABC6 pic.twitter.com/o17UtkWVPi — Laura Pugliese (@LPuglieseABC6) November 11, 2021

Nearby, a hand-written sign on the wall reads, “I don’t stop when I’m tired, I stop when I’m DONE.”

Brunelli told WPRI he was also doing the pull-ups for veterans’ loved ones who have endured so much.

“I think a lot of people forget about the families too and what they have to go through, of that mental trauma they have to go through,” he commented, adding, “I think it’s a great organization, and I’m privileged to be able to do this for them.”

As of Thursday morning, Brunelli blew past his $1,111 fundraising goal and raised over $2,800, according to the WPRI report.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Brunelli said he was speechless and expressed his gratitude to the donors for supporting the men and women of the military:

It’s rare that I’m speechless. Your support for our brave men and women who wear the uniform of our nation’s military is… Posted by John Brunelli on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

“You guys kick ass. Let’s keep riding this wave of gratitude for those who sacrifice their limbs, souls, and sometimes their lives. Please donate what you can. I promise to give my full effort to this event,” he concluded.