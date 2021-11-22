The Logan Township Volunteer Firefighters in Pennsylvania are yet again providing Thanksgiving meals to families in need this season.

The gesture has been a special tradition for the fire company over the past 13 years, WTAJ reported on Sunday.

This time, deliveries made it to 159 individuals in 37 families throughout the area.

Thanks to numerous volunteers, the firefighters were able to pack the boxes of food in a short time. The meals contain a variety of Thanksgiving favorites, such as turkey and pumpkin pie.

The project was made possible with assistance from Xerox, Burgmeiers Hauling, and Giant Eagle.

Meanwhile, Logan Township supervisor Ed Frontino explained the firefighters love participating in the events and witnessing the reactions from their neighbors.

“This is one of those times of the year they get to do something that is community service, that has a really great outcome and is a pleasant experience,” Frontino noted.

According to the Logan Township, Pennysylvania, website, the volunteer fire service system provides fire and rescue services in the neighborhoods that make up Logan Township.

“Your firefighters are your neighbors – a dedicated group of volunteers who serve you during times of emergency,” the site read:

Through a unique partnership between the Board of Supervisors of Logan Township, the Fire Chief’s Association, and our Citizens – a fleet of new fire apparatus was introduced in 1999 and 2008. The 5, all volunteer fire departments, maintain the critical infrastructure necessary to assure solid fire protection services are delivered 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to our citizens.

Video footage showed helpers carrying boxes of food and loading them into their vehicles.

“These guys and ladies that are doing this today, this is on their time, their personal vehicles, their gas. They do this because they give back to their community, and that’s why they became volunteer firefighters to start with. This is a perfect example of how they help serve the community,” Frontino told WJAC.