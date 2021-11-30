Los Angeles Begins Enforcing Vaccine Mandate at Gyms, Restaurants, Businesses

LOS ANGELES, California — The City of Los Angeles began enforcing its vaccine mandate on indoor businesses Monday, including gyms, restaurants, and other facilities, with inspectors able to impose thousands of dollars in fines over time.

Fox 11 KTTV reported:

Los Angeles Monday began enforcing its law requiring Angelenos patronizing indoor restaurants, gyms, entertainment and recreational facilities, personal care establishments and some city buildings to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. The law went into effect on Nov. 8, but beginning Monday, the Department of Building and Safety can issue administrative citations to businesses that violate the ordinance. The citations will include a $1,000 fine for a second violation, $2,000 fine for a third violation and a $5,000 fine for a fourth and subsequent violations. The city’s SafePassLA ordinance is one of the strictest mandates of its kind in the nation, requiring people over the age of 12 to show proof of vaccination at several indoor public spaces. … People can be exempted from the mandate if they have medical conditions that restrict their ability to get vaccinated or a “sincerely held religious belief,” according to the ordinance. Those exemptions will have to be reviewed by the location the person is trying to enter.

Los Angeles County has its own vaccine requirement, which is less strict and went into effect Nov. 4.

San Diego will begin enforcing a vaccine mandate on city employees by Wednesday; about a third of local police are thought to be unvaccinated.

