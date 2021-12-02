First U.S. Case of Omicron Variant Found in Traveler from South Africa

The first confirmed U.S. case of the omicron coronavirus variant has been found in a fully vaccinated traveler who returned to California after a trip to South Africa.

Dr. Anthony Fauci made the announcement during a press briefing Wednesday at the White House.

“We knew it was just a matter of time before the first case of omicron would be detected in the United States,” the White House chief medical adviser revealed.

AP reports the infected person, a San Francisco resident, returned from South Africa on Nov. 22 and developed mild symptoms over the next seven days before testing positive on Monday.

Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco obtained a sample from the patient Tuesday evening and assembled the genetic sequence to confirm the diagnosis.

The U.S. currently has a strict policy of testing all arrivals for the coronavirus while restrictions have been placed on those who begin their trip from a host of countries.

Their is no similar testing regime for illegal immigrants who cross the porous land borders in the south of the country.

Biden on Friday was slammed for enacting travel restrictions on eight countries due to a fresh coronavirus variant after calling Former President Trump’s coronavirus travel restrictions in 2020 racist and xenophobic. https://t.co/7VplMCxzqF — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 27, 2021

The person, who reportedly had had the two doses of the Moderna shot but had not a booster shot, is improving and agreed to remain in quarantine, California officials said.

All the individual’s close contacts have been reached and have tested negative, officials said. The patient was identified only as being between 18 and 49.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the case should not be a cause for alarm and he does not anticipate the most populous state will impose another stay-at-home order or other new restrictions.

“Look, I’m confident if we continue to do what we’ve done, which is continue to be in the top 10 in terms of the lowest case rates and on the highest vaccination rates, on the lowest positivity rate, that won’t be an issue,” he said during a visit to Merced County in the Central Valley to promote vaccinations and booster shots.

AP contributed to this story