CDC: Avoid Cruise Travel ‘Regardless of Vaccination Status’

Royal Caribbean Symphony of the Seas Cruise ship which is the world's largest passenger liner is seen docked at PortMiami after returning to port from a Eastern Caribbean cruise as the world deals with the coronavirus outbreak on March 14, 2020 in Miami, Florida. U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted yesterday …
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Joshua Caplan

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now advising Americans not to travel by cruise ship — even if they are vaccinated against coronavirus — as the number of Omicron cases soars.

This story is developing. 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.