New cases of coronavirus in the U.S. soared to their highest level on record Thursday, peaking at an average of over 265,000 per day as a surge driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant continues unabated.

The peak arrived just over 12 months after then-candidate Joe Biden promised to contain the virus, mocking former President Donald Trump’s work to protect Americans from the infection in the process.

Biden promised he would enter the White house as the man with a plan.

We're eight months into this pandemic, and Donald Trump still doesn't have a plan to get this virus under control. I do. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 16, 2020

The latest numbers show the president has fallen well short of his lofty ambitions.

New cases per day have more than doubled over the past two weeks, eclipsing the old mark of 250,000, set in mid-January, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The fast-spreading mutant version of the virus has cast a pall over Christmas and New Year’s, forcing communities to scale back or call off their festivities just weeks after it seemed as if Americans were about to enjoy an almost normal holiday season.

Thousands of flights have been canceled amid staffing shortages blamed on the virus, as Breitbart News reported.

Coronavirus deaths in the U.S. have also climbed over the past two weeks from an average of 1,200 per day to around 1,500.

The U.S. death toll from the Chinese coronavirus under Joe Biden’s administration will soon surpass the death toll recorded during Donald Trump’s administration, and in less time. https://t.co/FA3pPoQmJm — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 26, 2021

Several European countries, including France, Greece, Britain and Spain, also reported record case counts this week, prompting a ban on music at New Year’s celebrations in Greece and a renewed push to encourage vaccination by French authorities.

The World Health Organization (W.H.O.) reported new cases worldwide increased 11 percent last week from the week before, with nearly 4.99 million recorded Dec. 20-26. But the U.N. health agency also noted a decline in cases in South Africa, where omicron was first detected just over a month ago.

The first case of coronavirus in the United States was reported 706 days ago on 22/01/2020. Since then, the country has reported 53,170,421 cases, and 820,708 deaths.

Not only have numbers of infections been consistently rising since Biden took office, so too have his goals.

Biden left Monday for his beach vacation in Delaware after admitting in a video call with U.S. governors there was no federal solution to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thank you very much. Look, there is no federal solution,” Biden said as he began speaking to the governors. “This gets solved at a state level.”

AP contributed to this report