Rand Paul: Fauci Will Retire if GOP Wins Back House or Senate

Appearing this week on the Ron Paul Liberty Report, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) predicted National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci will retire from government if Republicans retake the majority in the House or Senate.

A transcript is as follows:

FORMER REP. RON PAUL: How big of an issue will Fauci be in next year’s election?

SEN. RAND PAUL: I think huge, and one of the things I have told people is that if I win in 2022, I will be chairman of a committee in the Senate. We will use the subpoena power to bring forth all the records. Right now they send us records, if we ask about their discussions, covering up where the virus came from, its origins in the lab, they white it all out, they redact all of the information and send us a blank piece of paper and they won’t tell us about their conversations. We’ll get to the root of everything. I predict this: If Republicans take over either the House or the Senate, Fauci will retire. And that would be the best thing for the country because he’s been so damaging because it’s not just through force of law. All these blue state governors listen to him and think that it’s science to close a restaurant at 10 o’clock at night or to say that we have to have 25 percent of patrons. There’s no evidence that any of the mitigation, any of the rules or mandates changed the trajectory of the virus at all.