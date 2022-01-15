A photo taken by a driver along an Oklahoma interstate is getting a lot of attention and praise from citizens.

On Tuesday, Colby Rohr, a trooper with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, rescued two men following a high-speed rollover crash, News On 6 reported Friday.

“There’s 740 something state troopers across Oklahoma that would have done exactly the same thing,” Rohr commented after the harrowing rescue.

“The highway patrol was unaware I was even in the area,” he added.

Rohr, who is assigned to the Will Rogers Turnpike and based in Vinita, needed to make a trip to Oklahoma City prior to the incident.

While coming back on the Turner Turnpike in Creek County, he saw traffic slowing down ahead of his own vehicle.

A truck pulling a trailer apparently jackknifed and flipped in the moments before he arrived.

“When I ran around the vehicle, I could see through the windshield the two people and so the only way I could get to them was to climb up the side of the truck, down the bed and then luckily the doors were still operable,” Rohr explained.

While traffic sped past the scene, Rohr pulled out two men who were shaken but alive and well.

A driver who witnessed the incident shared a photo of the scene on social media, writing, “This is what a hero looks like to me.”

I don’t know his name, but THIS is what a hero looks like to me!!! He came upon this seconds before we did this… Posted by Jared Tonya Williams on Monday, January 10, 2022

“Traffic, including semis, was going crazy in all directions trying to shut down, but this man was on a rescue mission to save lives!” the user continued.

Meanwhile, Rohr said he felt thankful to be in the right place at the right time to assist those in need.

“I just tried to clear the road and help the people,” he added.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol also shared the photo and said neither of the occupants in the vehicle had a single scratch on their bodies:

Thank you Jared Tonya Williams for sharing this picture! This is Trooper Colby Rohr #344. He rolled up on this crash on… Posted by Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

“But this is what our troopers do day in and day out, jump into action whenever, wherever needed,” the agency concluded.