Students at a California high school staged a massive walkout on Tuesday protesting the district’s mask mandate after elites in the state were seen maskless at the Super Bowl.

Video footage shared online appeared to show hundreds of young people at Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills gathered outside.

According to parent Jennifer Yoder, she and fellow parents had their students go to campus without their masks, Fox News reported.

“This was a homegrown thing between the parents and then the kids working together to get everyone on board,” Yoder explained, adding students without masks were dismissed.

“It just kept growing and growing. And then they eventually just got up and left those classrooms and ran outside and started their protest,” she continued.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti did not wear a face covering while attending Sunday’s Super Bowl, breaking his own mask rules once again, Breitbart News reported.

I mean, how many times are they gonna do this? Unbelievable. https://t.co/1oRFkXQ3x8 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 14, 2022

However, Garcetti was not the only well-known person to toss out the city’s mask rules. Video footage showed others, including actor Mark Wahlberg, activist LeBron James, and singer Snoop Dogg maskless at the event:

In a letter issued to parents later on Tuesday, the El Dorado Union High School District said mask enforcement protocols were going to be updated, according to Fox News:

“The enforcement of masking will be done by educating students and asking them to mask but no further actions of exclusion from class will be taken,” the district said. “Moving forward students will not be physically removed from the classroom or receive a discipline consequence to prevent further exclusionary learning loss.”

The protest happened the day after Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) pushed back a decision about removing school mask mandates “even as other Democratic governors around the country have dropped them in recent weeks,” the Fox report said.

In January, Newsom was spotted partying without a mask during an NFL championship game in L.A. despite his strict coronavirus rules and a mask mandate in the stadium.

While 5 year olds are forced to mask all day in California, Gavin Newsom and the mayors of LA and San Francisco are enjoying packed events maskless pic.twitter.com/dDTLOHaBpo — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) January 31, 2022

“Mask pushing L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and San Francisco Mayor London Breed were also celebrating the big NFL game without wearing masks,” Breitbart News reported.