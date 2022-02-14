Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti forwent covering his face at Sunday’s Super Bowl, breaking his own mask mandate again after claiming earlier in February he held his breath while taking a maskless photo with former NBA star Magic Johnson.

While fans attending sporting events in Los Angeles County are required to wear masks at so-called “mega events,” Garcetti was noticed and subsequently hammered on Twitter for not wearing one.

“Doesn’t look like he’s holding his breath,” one tweet observed. “I mean, how many times are they gonna do this?

Unbelievable,” another said about the hypocrisy:

I mean, how many times are they gonna do this? Unbelievable. https://t.co/1oRFkXQ3x8 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 14, 2022

Garcetti, mayor of Los Angeles since 2013, was not the only elite to break Los Angeles’s masking rules. A video shows actor Mark Wahlberg, activist LeBron James, actor Matt Damon, Magic Johnson, singer Snoop Dogg, and others did not cover their faces while attending the Super Bowl:

Snoop Didn’t Forget To Warm Up His Lungs Before The Super Bowl Halftime Show https://t.co/wLSGmEWgjD pic.twitter.com/JahpnzJ5VX — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 14, 2022

It is not the first time elites have been caught maskless. In recent weeks, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), Stacey Abrams, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), former President Barack Obama, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), and Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) have all been caught maskless while surrounded by masked individuals.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø.