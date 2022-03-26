A UPS driver in Albany, New York, is getting a lot of attention after sparking a friendship with a family on his route.

When he visited a snow cone stand run by two neighborhood girls, he learned they were charging 5 cents per cone, WZOZ FM reported on March 16.

To reward their hard work, he gave them $10 which made the children extremely happy.

Images shared on March 12 by Two Buttons Deep showed the UPS driver buying the sweet treat and the girls with humongous smiles on their faces as they stood bundled up in the snowy weather:

Meanwhile, in Albany… Shout out to this UPS man who paid $10 for a 5 cent snow cone 🍧 #ForTheKids #BigTipEnergy #CapitalRegionHonorRoll 📷: Andrea Sebeck Posted by Two Buttons Deep on Saturday, March 12, 2022

However, his kind gesture was not where the heartwarming story ended.

In an update on March 16, Two Buttons Deep said once the post about the UPS driver gained traction online, he traveled back to the neighborhood a few days later to present them with a snow cone maker.

The page also shared a note from the girl’s mother, Andrea Sebeck:

After the post went viral Saturday, the UPS man’s girlfriend reached out to me and we became instant friends. I shared with her what the past year has been like dealing with Jeff’s [her husband] stage 4 cancer battle and yesterday there was a knock on our door and look what that amazing UPS man bought Addison. We literally had tears of joy.

UPDATE: After our post about the UPS man buying snow cones went viral, he returned a few days later with a full snow… Posted by Two Buttons Deep on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Imre Megyeri, the UPS driver, told WTEN, “You never know what a person is going through, and you don’t know their struggles.”

Meanwhile, social media users expressed their joy regarding the story and one person said people who perform random acts of kindness expect nothing in return.

“This UPS gentleman is my hero! Just look at the beautiful smiles on those girls faces!” the user added.

“This is just going to make the public want to buy snow cones to help the family out and I love that!” another commented.